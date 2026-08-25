What is Heir about?

AI Driven Onchain Legacy and Wealth Preservation || End of Life and Death Care Ecosystem HEIR is a digital estate management platform that enables users to create, own, and transfer virtual properties on the blockchain. Through ai agents, x402, and smart contracts, HEIR facilitates secure property ownership and succession planning, allowing digital assets to be managed and inherited seamlessly. The platform integrates decentralized storage for property data, automated notification systems for estate updates, and real-time transaction monitoring. HEIR transforms traditional estate concepts into blockchain-based digital assets, providing transparent ownership records and programmable transfer mechanisms for the Web3 era.

What is the current trading price of HEIR?

HEIR (HEIR) is currently priced at ₦ NGN, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing HEIR's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Legal,Base Ecosystem,Clanker Ecosystem,x402 Ecosystem sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in HEIR?

Investors have generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is HEIR's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #6062 with a market capitalization of ₦83147616.08819051408000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about HEIR?

With 99999999999.99998 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to HEIR's recent performance?

The price range between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15 over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does HEIR stack up against similar assets?

Against other Legal,Base Ecosystem,Clanker Ecosystem,x402 Ecosystem tokens, HEIR continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.