HEFE Price Today

The live HEFE (HEFE) price today is $ 0, with a 2.45% change over the past 24 hours. The current HEFE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HEFE.

HEFE currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 445,509, with a circulating supply of 447.77M HEFE. During the last 24 hours, HEFE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0.0010108 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00367726, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HEFE moved -0.92% in the last hour and +35.42% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.81K.

HEFE (HEFE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 445.51K$ 445.51K $ 445.51K Volume (24H) $ 1.81K$ 1.81K $ 1.81K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 445.51K$ 445.51K $ 445.51K Circulation Supply 447.77M 447.77M 447.77M Total Supply 447,774,855.70778334 447,774,855.70778334 447,774,855.70778334

The current Market Cap of HEFE is $ 445.51K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.81K. The circulating supply of HEFE is 447.77M, with a total supply of 447774855.70778334. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 445.51K.