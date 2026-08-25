What is Hedgy the hedgehog about?

Hedgy the hedgehog is the world's first meme coin that also rescues animals. Hedgy utilises protocol revenue to adopt animals via charitable organisations such as Wildlife Aid UK.

What makes Hedgy the hedgehog unique?

Hedgy leverages the power of v3,3 dex's, allowing liquidity provision to generate income for both the protocol and our users. Hedgy is managed by a team of well-known members of the Fantom Chain ecosystem.

What's next for Hedgy the hedgehog?

Hedgy has been designed to allow for easy migration to the new Fantom chain called Sonic.

What can Hedgy the hedgehog be used for?

Hedgy can be used to support animal rescue efforts through charitable organisations and to participate in liquidity provision, generating income for users.

What is the live price of Hedgy the hedgehog?

Hedgy the hedgehog is trading at ₦1.3589269597662404520000, showing a price movement of 4.56% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is HEDGY today?

The price volatility of HEDGY within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for Hedgy the hedgehog?

The token fluctuated between ₦ (low) and ₦1.3963682392153537776000 (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has HEDGY generated?

In the last 24 hours, HEDGY accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦101.44182992420812776000, and the all-time low is ₦. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for Hedgy the hedgehog?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does HEDGY compare to other Meme,Sonic Ecosystem tokens?

Within the Meme,Sonic Ecosystem category, HEDGY shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.