HedgeFi Price Today

The live HedgeFi (HEDGE) price today is $ 0, with a 1.71% change over the past 24 hours. The current HEDGE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HEDGE.

HedgeFi currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 140,214, with a circulating supply of 1.00B HEDGE. During the last 24 hours, HEDGE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0026379, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HEDGE moved +0.27% in the last hour and +20.05% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 389.55.

HedgeFi (HEDGE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 140.21K$ 140.21K $ 140.21K Volume (24H) $ 389.55$ 389.55 $ 389.55 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 140.21K$ 140.21K $ 140.21K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of HedgeFi is $ 140.21K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 389.55. The circulating supply of HEDGE is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 140.21K.