Hedera Swiss Franc Price Today

The live Hedera Swiss Franc (HCHF) price today is $ 1.46, with a 1.19% change over the past 24 hours. The current HCHF to USD conversion rate is $ 1.46 per HCHF.

Hedera Swiss Franc currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 203,245, with a circulating supply of 139.08K HCHF. During the last 24 hours, HCHF traded between $ 1.42 (low) and $ 1.51 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.71, while the all-time low was $ 0.7116.

In short-term performance, HCHF moved -0.96% in the last hour and +12.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 66.78.

Hedera Swiss Franc (HCHF) Market Information

Market Cap $ 203.25K$ 203.25K $ 203.25K Volume (24H) $ 66.78$ 66.78 $ 66.78 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 203.25K$ 203.25K $ 203.25K Circulation Supply 139.08K 139.08K 139.08K Total Supply 139,083.0 139,083.0 139,083.0

The current Market Cap of Hedera Swiss Franc is $ 203.25K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 66.78. The circulating supply of HCHF is 139.08K, with a total supply of 139083.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 203.25K.