HeadStarter Price (HST)
The live HeadStarter (HST) price today is $ 0.00110896, with a 2.41% change over the past 24 hours. The current HST to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00110896 per HST.
HeadStarter currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 208,944, with a circulating supply of 188.41M HST. During the last 24 hours, HST traded between $ 0.00106985 (low) and $ 0.00115333 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.060406, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, HST moved -0.96% in the last hour and +19.93% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 8.04.
The current Market Cap of HeadStarter is $ 208.94K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 8.04. The circulating supply of HST is 188.41M, with a total supply of 2500000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.77M.
-0.96%
+2.41%
+19.93%
+19.93%
In 2040, the price of HeadStarter could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
HeadStarter is a decentralized IDO Launchpad platform built on top of Hedera with the goal of connecting the ideas of tomorrow with the crypto community at large.
The HeadStarter dApp is a key infrastructural piece towards Hedera’s path for mainstream adoption as the Hedera Hashgraph ecosystem begins to receive influxes of main-net applications through Foundation incentives, Hackathon participation and overall development openness for EVM familiar developers.
At HeadStarter we are providing a medium for the Hedera community to support their curated, solid projects by engaging with the teams and having the opportunity to participate in their public crowdfunding rounds. By taking part in an IDO, the participants will receive the project's native Hedera token in exchange for funding in HBAR and USDC in the future.
We strive to enable the development and launch of legitimate, problem-solving, and innovative projects, which is why we deliver a thorough scrutinisation process for each project, allowing only the most transformative and disruptive ones to be admitted to the public IDO stage. The Hedera ecosystem will be built from scratch and we are here to see it through.
With a community-focused approach in helping grow ecosystem projects inside our acceleration program, we fully engage with projects from ideation to listing. Our advisors and partners will help startups with expertise in strategy, tokenomics, gamification, legal, best in market practices and more.
We have instituted an in-house development team that has launched a Hedera Native dev tool for enabling developers write Hedera Hashgraph compatible code - Strato.js.
As a launchpad dedicated to the Hedera ecosystem, we are committed to delivering and implementing industry-standard practices, which is why KYC and regulatory compliance are an integral part of the platform. This guarantees eligibility of potential investors to participate in public sales and solidifies HeadStarter as a transparent laun
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What is the current price of HeadStarter?
The live price of HeadStarter (HST) is ₦1.5060167304275920768000 NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.
How is HeadStarter positioned in the market?
HeadStarter currently sits at market rank #4499, supported by a market capitalization of ₦283755193.80542381952000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.
What is the circulating supply of HST?
The circulating supply of HST is 188411797.93054628 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.
What is the 24-hour price range of HeadStarter?
During the last 24 hours, HeadStarter traded within a range of ₦1.4529036205525531880000 (24-hour low) and ₦1.5662731529577755464000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.
How far is HeadStarter from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?
HeadStarter reached an all-time high of ₦82.03401981875732848000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.
How active is HST trading today?
Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.
What influences the recent trend direction for HeadStarter?
The current price movement of 2.41% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Launchpad,Hedera Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.
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