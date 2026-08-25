HDOKI Price (OKI)
The live HDOKI (OKI) price today is $ 0, with a 0.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current OKI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per OKI.
HDOKI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 103,184, with a circulating supply of 3.94B OKI. During the last 24 hours, OKI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0182903, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, OKI moved -0.00% in the last hour and +4.36% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of HDOKI is $ 103.18K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of OKI is 3.94B, with a total supply of 3999841286.430968. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 104.69K.
-0.00%
+0.02%
+4.36%
+4.36%
In 2040, the price of HDOKI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
We take great pleasure in introducing you to the exceptional world of HDOKI - an innovative entertainment ecosystem imagined and created by OKI NEXT TECH.
The ecosystem offers crypto-backed rewards, cultivating an environment where competition, rewards, staking, and trading of NFTs & OKI Tokens converge seamlessly within a diverse multiproduct/multi-partner universe.
At the core of HDOKI's vision lies an unwavering commitment to provide cutting-edge games and applications, all unified under a singular ecosystem. Our approach is fortified by the principles of large-scale portability, primarily utilizing Progressive Web Apps (PWAs), accompanied by swift and secure transactions enabled by Solana, the pioneering crypto computing platform.
HDOKI proudly stands as a 3E project, embodying Equitable-Earning-Entertainment. Our platform seamlessly integrates Use-to-Earn mechanics, granting users the ability to earn, stake, and amass OKI Tokens - a utility token built upon the robust Solana blockchain architecture. Serving as the catalyst for the Use-Play-And-Earn economy, HDOKI's ecosystem encompasses an array of captivating Apps, Games, Connected Board Games, Boosting Memberships, and a dynamic NFT marketplace.
All of these facets are meticulously managed through the proprietary HDOKI Console, a subscriber-based web interface meticulously tailored to fulfill the aspirations of our dynamic community and support a buyback economic strategy. This console ensures accessibility without compromise, merging user-friendly simplicity with unparalleled functionality.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What makes HDOKI unique?
HDOKI's uniqueness lies in its seamless integration of Use-to-Earn mechanics, granting users the ability to earn, stake, and amass OKI Tokens. The ecosystem's diverse offerings, including Apps, Games, Connected Board Games, Boosting Memberships, and a dynamic NFT marketplace, are all managed through the proprietary HDOKI Console. This console ensures accessibility without compromise, merging user-friendly simplicity with unparalleled functionality.
What can HDOKI be used for?
HDOKI can be used for earning, staking, and accumulating OKI Tokens, a utility token built upon the Solana blockchain. It also offers a variety of applications and games, connected board games, boosting memberships, and a dynamic NFT marketplace, all accessible through the HDOKI Console.
What is HDOKI about?
HDOKI is an innovative entertainment ecosystem created by OKI NEXT TECH. It offers crypto-backed rewards, combining competition, rewards, staking, and trading of NFTs & OKI Tokens within a diverse multiproduct/multi-partner universe. At its core, HDOKI provides cutting-edge games and applications unified under a singular ecosystem, utilizing Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) and secure transactions enabled by Solana. HDOKI is a 3E project, embodying Equitable-Earning-Entertainment, integrating Use-to-Earn mechanics, allowing users to earn, stake, and accumulate OKI Tokens, a utility token on the Solana blockchain. The ecosystem includes Apps, Games, Connected Board Games, Boosting Memberships, and an NFT marketplace, all managed through the HDOKI Console, a subscriber-based web interface supporting a buyback economic strategy.
What is the live price of HDOKI?
HDOKI is trading at ₦, showing a price movement of 0.02% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.
How volatile is OKI today?
The price volatility of OKI within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.
What is the 24-hour trading range for HDOKI?
The token fluctuated between ₦ (low) and ₦ (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.
How much trading volume has OKI generated?
In the last 24 hours, OKI accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.
How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?
The all-time high is ₦24.839036398553408024000, and the all-time low is ₦. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.
How strong is market liquidity for HDOKI?
Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.
How does OKI compare to other Artificial Intelligence (AI),Gaming (GameFi),RPG,Strategy Games,AI Applications tokens?
Within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Gaming (GameFi),RPG,Strategy Games,AI Applications category, OKI shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.
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