What makes HDOKI unique?

HDOKI's uniqueness lies in its seamless integration of Use-to-Earn mechanics, granting users the ability to earn, stake, and amass OKI Tokens. The ecosystem's diverse offerings, including Apps, Games, Connected Board Games, Boosting Memberships, and a dynamic NFT marketplace, are all managed through the proprietary HDOKI Console. This console ensures accessibility without compromise, merging user-friendly simplicity with unparalleled functionality.

What can HDOKI be used for?

HDOKI can be used for earning, staking, and accumulating OKI Tokens, a utility token built upon the Solana blockchain. It also offers a variety of applications and games, connected board games, boosting memberships, and a dynamic NFT marketplace, all accessible through the HDOKI Console.

What is HDOKI about?

HDOKI is an innovative entertainment ecosystem created by OKI NEXT TECH. It offers crypto-backed rewards, combining competition, rewards, staking, and trading of NFTs & OKI Tokens within a diverse multiproduct/multi-partner universe. At its core, HDOKI provides cutting-edge games and applications unified under a singular ecosystem, utilizing Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) and secure transactions enabled by Solana. HDOKI is a 3E project, embodying Equitable-Earning-Entertainment, integrating Use-to-Earn mechanics, allowing users to earn, stake, and accumulate OKI Tokens, a utility token on the Solana blockchain. The ecosystem includes Apps, Games, Connected Board Games, Boosting Memberships, and an NFT marketplace, all managed through the HDOKI Console, a subscriber-based web interface supporting a buyback economic strategy.

What is the live price of HDOKI?

HDOKI is trading at ₦, showing a price movement of 0.02% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is OKI today?

The price volatility of OKI within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for HDOKI?

The token fluctuated between ₦ (low) and ₦ (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has OKI generated?

In the last 24 hours, OKI accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦24.839036398553408024000, and the all-time low is ₦. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for HDOKI?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does OKI compare to other Artificial Intelligence (AI),Gaming (GameFi),RPG,Strategy Games,AI Applications tokens?

Within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Gaming (GameFi),RPG,Strategy Games,AI Applications category, OKI shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.