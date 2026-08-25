HBARbarian Price Today

The live HBARbarian (HBARBARIAN) price today is $ 0, with a 1.75% change over the past 24 hours. The current HBARBARIAN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HBARBARIAN.

HBARbarian currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 36,350, with a circulating supply of 10.00B HBARBARIAN. During the last 24 hours, HBARBARIAN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HBARBARIAN moved -0.96% in the last hour and +28.82% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

HBARbarian (HBARBARIAN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 36.35K$ 36.35K $ 36.35K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 36.35K$ 36.35K $ 36.35K Circulation Supply 10.00B 10.00B 10.00B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of HBARbarian is $ 36.35K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HBARBARIAN is 10.00B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 36.35K.