HayCoin Price Today

The live HayCoin (HAY) price today is $ 95,395, with a 33.33% change over the past 24 hours. The current HAY to USD conversion rate is $ 95,395 per HAY.

HayCoin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 403,897, with a circulating supply of 4.24 HAY. During the last 24 hours, HAY traded between $ 68,609 (low) and $ 97,503 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5,314,332, while the all-time low was $ 16,874.14.

In short-term performance, HAY moved -0.36% in the last hour and +80.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 11.47K.

HayCoin (HAY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 403.90K$ 403.90K $ 403.90K Volume (24H) $ 11.47K$ 11.47K $ 11.47K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 403.90K$ 403.90K $ 403.90K Circulation Supply 4.24 4.24 4.24 Total Supply 4.2390932312635785 4.2390932312635785 4.2390932312635785

The current Market Cap of HayCoin is $ 403.90K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 11.47K. The circulating supply of HAY is 4.24, with a total supply of 4.2390932312635785. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 403.90K.