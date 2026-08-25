What is Hawksight about?

Hawksight makes DeFi accessible to everyone with 1-click automated investments and yield farming on Solana and Terra. Our yield-generating indexes enable users to instantly and simultaneously invest and earn profit-optimized yield on both Solana and Terra. Hawksight is backed by Solana Ventures & Terraform Labs.

What makes Hawksight unique?

Beyond the DeFi app, Hawksight has incubated several highly-demanded projects to boost utility and demand for $HAWK tokens and its ecosystem expansion, including 1) AI Crypto Chatbot, 2) Twitter Analytics, and 3) DeFi-utility NFT.

What is the live price of Hawksight?

Hawksight is trading at ₦, showing a price movement of -0.92% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is HAWK today?

The price volatility of HAWK within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for Hawksight?

The token fluctuated between ₦ (low) and ₦ (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has HAWK generated?

In the last 24 hours, HAWK accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦354.54053325867495736000, and the all-time low is ₦. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for Hawksight?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does HAWK compare to other Solana Ecosystem tokens?

Within the Solana Ecosystem category, HAWK shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.