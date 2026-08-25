About Hat Hats.Finance is a decentralized protocol for hosting non-custodial Bug Bounties and Audit Competitions. Hats Finance offers Web3 native security solutions that align with the DeFi ethos by leveraging the power of DeSec, blockchain technology, and community-driven security practices to enhance protocols' security, foster community involvement, and streamline the development lifecycle of Web3 projects.

Which blockchain network does Hat run on?

Hat operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of HAT?

The token is priced at ₦1.4521974375524248264000, marking a price movement of -8.49% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Hat belong to?

Hat falls under the Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare HAT with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Hat?

Its market capitalization is ₦20943350.717460680936000, placing the asset at rank #7746. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of HAT is currently circulating?

There are 14421814.19403378 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Hat today?

Over the past day, HAT generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Hat fluctuated between ₦1.4446331311856652608000 and ₦1.6086848742924077248000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.