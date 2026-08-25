Hashtagger Price (MOOO)
The live Hashtagger (MOOO) price today is $ 0.01691464, with a 4.99% change over the past 24 hours. The current MOOO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01691464 per MOOO.
Hashtagger currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 34,391, with a circulating supply of 1.99M MOOO. During the last 24 hours, MOOO traded between $ 0.01675527 (low) and $ 0.01780323 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.13, while the all-time low was $ 0.01598361.
In short-term performance, MOOO moved -2.30% in the last hour and -15.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 421.03.
The current Market Cap of Hashtagger is $ 34.39K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 421.03. The circulating supply of MOOO is 1.99M, with a total supply of 30000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 519.42K.
-2.30%
-4.98%
-15.26%
-15.26%
In 2040, the price of Hashtagger could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
"Hashtagger.com is a #SocialFi (SocialFinance) platform that enables the community marketing solution for decentralized projects. Hashtagger provides users a way to earn cryptocurrency for their social media posts for their favorite blockchain projects and on the other side, provides blockchain projects a way to find and incentivize their community for their involvement and evangelism. For the blockchain companies, it’s essentially a ‘crypto-community-as-a-service’ platform that enables them to quickly gain a blockchain savvy community which can evaluate, evangelize and use their products. For the crypto community members, it provides a way for them to monetize their evangelism work that they have been doing for free for all these years. They have to make social media posts using the given hashtags and URL and submit the post address on Hashtagger. By using hashtagger, they get to be paid in proportion to the engagement their tweet brings to any marketing campaign. Finally, a 1 minute explainer video can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ohSDVoGPlgQ"
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What is Hashtagger about?
Hashtagger.com is a #SocialFi (SocialFinance) platform that enables community marketing solutions for decentralized projects. It allows users to earn cryptocurrency for social media posts about their favorite blockchain projects, while also providing blockchain projects with a way to find and incentivize their community for involvement and evangelism.
What makes Hashtagger unique?
For blockchain companies, Hashtagger is a 'crypto-community-as-a-service' platform that enables them to quickly gain a blockchain-savvy community to evaluate, evangelize, and use their products. For crypto community members, it provides a way to monetize their evangelism work that they have been doing for free.
What can Hashtagger be used for?
Users can utilize Hashtagger by creating social media posts with given hashtags and URLs, then submitting the post address on the platform. They can earn payments proportional to the engagement their tweet brings to a marketing campaign.
What is Hashtagger's current price?
Hashtagger trades at ₦22.9708292717138274112000, reflecting a price movement of -4.98% over the last 24 hours.
What is the market cap and rank of MOOO?
With a market cap of ₦46704499.14887400728000, MOOO is ranked #6779 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.
How much trading volume does Hashtagger generate daily?
It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.
What is the circulating supply of MOOO?
There are 1986336.0 tokens circulating in the open market.
What is the 24-hour price range?
Hashtagger fluctuated between ₦22.7543977626167947416000 and ₦24.1775737949524059384000, reflecting daily volatility.
How does Hashtagger compare to its ATH?
Its all-time high is ₦1534.5899810481704000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.
What long-term fundamentals influence MOOO?
Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the BNB Chain Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.
How does MOOO behave under different market conditions?
During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.
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