What is Hashtagger about?

Hashtagger.com is a #SocialFi (SocialFinance) platform that enables community marketing solutions for decentralized projects. It allows users to earn cryptocurrency for social media posts about their favorite blockchain projects, while also providing blockchain projects with a way to find and incentivize their community for involvement and evangelism.

What makes Hashtagger unique?

For blockchain companies, Hashtagger is a 'crypto-community-as-a-service' platform that enables them to quickly gain a blockchain-savvy community to evaluate, evangelize, and use their products. For crypto community members, it provides a way to monetize their evangelism work that they have been doing for free.

What can Hashtagger be used for?

Users can utilize Hashtagger by creating social media posts with given hashtags and URLs, then submitting the post address on the platform. They can earn payments proportional to the engagement their tweet brings to a marketing campaign.

What is Hashtagger's current price?

Hashtagger trades at ₦22.9708292717138274112000, reflecting a price movement of -4.98% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of MOOO?

With a market cap of ₦46704499.14887400728000, MOOO is ranked #6779 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Hashtagger generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of MOOO?

There are 1986336.0 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Hashtagger fluctuated between ₦22.7543977626167947416000 and ₦24.1775737949524059384000, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Hashtagger compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦1534.5899810481704000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence MOOO?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the BNB Chain Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does MOOO behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.