What is harrypottermtvpokemon911 about?

Millennial ($HARRYPOTTERMTVPOKEMON911) is a nostalgic memecoin built for the generation raised on dial-up, Saturday morning cartoons, Pokémon battles, and MTV marathons. It's more than just a token—it’s a digital time machine for millennials who grew up in the golden chaos of the 2000s. From flip phones to flash games, we’re reclaiming the culture we created—on-chain, forever. Whether you lived through Y2K panic or rocked out to your MySpace playlist, this is your home. Join the movement, vibe with the tribe, and let’s bring the best decade back to life.

What is the current price of harrypottermtvpokemon911?

harrypottermtvpokemon911 is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of harrypottermtvpokemon911 is ₦6.126816548229044920000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of MILLENNIAL today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦34135799.79082018688000, placing the asset at rank #7158 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is harrypottermtvpokemon911's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with MILLENNIAL.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 999313398.325522 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does harrypottermtvpokemon911 fall under?

harrypottermtvpokemon911 is part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact MILLENNIAL's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables MILLENNIAL to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.