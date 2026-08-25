HAPI Price Today

The live HAPI (HAPI) price today is $ 0.251439, with a 57.59% change over the past 24 hours. The current HAPI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.251439 per HAPI.

HAPI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 206,550, with a circulating supply of 821.48K HAPI. During the last 24 hours, HAPI traded between $ 0.241804 (low) and $ 0.599877 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 200.39, while the all-time low was $ 0.182545.

In short-term performance, HAPI moved -0.03% in the last hour and +14.54% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 133.30.

HAPI (HAPI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 206.55K$ 206.55K $ 206.55K Volume (24H) $ 133.30$ 133.30 $ 133.30 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 206.55K$ 206.55K $ 206.55K Circulation Supply 821.48K 821.48K 821.48K Total Supply 821,477.8698921121 821,477.8698921121 821,477.8698921121

The current Market Cap of HAPI is $ 206.55K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 133.30. The circulating supply of HAPI is 821.48K, with a total supply of 821477.8698921121. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 206.55K.