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The live HanChain price today is 0 USD.HAN market cap is 147,866 USD. Track real-time HAN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live HanChain price today is 0 USD.HAN market cap is 147,866 USD. Track real-time HAN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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HAN Price Info

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HAN Official Website

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HAN Price Forecast

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HanChain Price (HAN)

Unlisted

1 HAN to USD Live Price:

$0.0002146
$0.0002146$0.0002146
+0.03%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
HanChain (HAN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:23:41 (UTC+8)

HanChain Price Today

The live HanChain (HAN) price today is $ 0, with a 3.40% change over the past 24 hours. The current HAN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HAN.

HanChain currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 147,866, with a circulating supply of 690.39M HAN. During the last 24 hours, HAN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 26.97, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HAN moved -0.11% in the last hour and +29.94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 522.76K.

HanChain (HAN) Market Information

$ 147.87K
$ 147.87K$ 147.87K

$ 522.76K
$ 522.76K$ 522.76K

$ 321.26K
$ 321.26K$ 321.26K

690.39M
690.39M 690.39M

1,500,000,000.0
1,500,000,000.0 1,500,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of HanChain is $ 147.87K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 522.76K. The circulating supply of HAN is 690.39M, with a total supply of 1500000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 321.26K.

HanChain Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 26.97
$ 26.97$ 26.97

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.11%

+3.40%

+29.94%

+29.94%

Price Prediction for HanChain

HanChain (HAN) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of HAN in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
HanChain (HAN) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of HanChain could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price HanChain will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for HAN price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking HanChain Price Prediction.

What is HanChain (HAN)

Dual cryptocurrency platform with Defi structure focusing on real-life use: BENECIA: online shopping platform GiftiKhan: mobile coupon AdKhan: mobile advertising platform NFT-PLAY: Web-drama streaming service NFT-PLAY: music video streaming service MusiKhan: music streaming service (K-POP) TourKhan: worldwide hotel and travel reservation service NFT-WebDrama, NFT-MusicVideo, token-MusicCopyright, token-HanChain stakings are available

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

HanChain (HAN) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Ethereum EcosystemNFTOptimism Ecosystem

About HanChain

What is HanChain about?

HanChain is a dual cryptocurrency platform with a DeFi structure designed for real-life applications. It offers a variety of services, including BENECIA, an online shopping platform; GiftiKhan, a mobile coupon service; AdKhan, a mobile advertising platform; NFT-PLAY, a Web-drama and music video streaming service; MusiKhan, a music streaming service specializing in K-POP; and TourKhan, a worldwide hotel and travel reservation service. Additionally, HanChain provides NFT-WebDrama, NFT-MusicVideo, token-MusicCopyright, and token-HanChain stakings.

What is the live trading price of HanChain today?

The current trading price of HanChain stands at ₦, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for HAN?

HAN recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₦--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for HanChain?

In the last 24 hours, HanChain has seen a price movement of 3.39%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has HanChain traded in today?

Within the past day, HanChain fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About HanChain

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:23:41 (UTC+8)

HanChain (HAN) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

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