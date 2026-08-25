HanChain Price Today

The live HanChain (HAN) price today is $ 0, with a 3.40% change over the past 24 hours. The current HAN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HAN.

HanChain currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 147,866, with a circulating supply of 690.39M HAN. During the last 24 hours, HAN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 26.97, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HAN moved -0.11% in the last hour and +29.94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 522.76K.

HanChain (HAN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 147.87K$ 147.87K $ 147.87K Volume (24H) $ 522.76K$ 522.76K $ 522.76K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 321.26K$ 321.26K $ 321.26K Circulation Supply 690.39M 690.39M 690.39M Total Supply 1,500,000,000.0 1,500,000,000.0 1,500,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of HanChain is $ 147.87K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 522.76K. The circulating supply of HAN is 690.39M, with a total supply of 1500000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 321.26K.