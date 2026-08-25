What is Hanbao about?

Hanbao, the finless porpoise, marks a significant milestone in the conservation efforts for the Yangtze finless porpoise, a species critically endangered due to human activities in its natural habitat, the Yangtze River.

What makes Hanbao unique?

Hanbao is the first second-generation Yangtze finless porpoise to be born through artificial breeding, showcasing a potential path for species conservation.

What's the history of Hanbao?

Hanbao was born on June 3, 2020, in Wuhan, China, at an artificial breeding environment. The name "Hanbao" was chosen through a public naming contest, reflecting the Chinese word for "hamburger" due to its phonetic similarity and as a playful nod, engaging public interest in conservation efforts.

What is the current market price of Hanbao?

Hanbao is valued at ₦, moving 6.34% over the last 24 hours. This reflects the most recent state of supply and demand across global crypto markets.

How many unique holders does HANBAO have?

There are -- on-chain holders, indicating the distribution and community adoption of HANBAO. A rising holder count is often considered a signal of strengthening network participation or increased long-term interest.

How active is Hanbao on its native blockchain?

As a token on --, activity is influenced by wallet interactions, network fees, staking behavior, and smart contract usage. Elevated activity may correlate with higher trading volume or emerging ecosystem developments.

What is the total circulating supply of HANBAO?

The circulating supply stands at 999567700.49754, which directly affects token scarcity and valuation. Supply changes can occur due to emissions, burns, or unlock schedules.

What's the 24-hour volume for Hanbao?

Hanbao generated ₦-- in trading volume during the past day, demonstrating how actively the asset is being traded and its liquidity depth.

How does HANBAO perform relative to Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem,Zoo-Themed competitors?

Compared to other assets in the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem,Zoo-Themed segment, HANBAO's momentum is influenced by market sentiment, investor adoption, and on-chain metrics tied to --.