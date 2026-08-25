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The live HAMI price today is 0 USD.$HAMI market cap is 226,195 USD. Track real-time $HAMI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live HAMI price today is 0 USD.$HAMI market cap is 226,195 USD. Track real-time $HAMI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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$HAMI Price Info

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$HAMI Official Website

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$HAMI Price Forecast

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HAMI Price ($HAMI)

Unlisted

1 $HAMI to USD Live Price:

$0.00022723
$0.00022723$0.00022723
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
HAMI ($HAMI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:23:12 (UTC+8)

HAMI Price Today

The live HAMI ($HAMI) price today is $ 0, with a 0.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current $HAMI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per $HAMI.

HAMI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 226,195, with a circulating supply of 999.71M $HAMI. During the last 24 hours, $HAMI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03055938, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, $HAMI moved -0.74% in the last hour and +25.78% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.53K.

HAMI ($HAMI) Market Information

$ 226.20K
$ 226.20K$ 226.20K

$ 1.53K
$ 1.53K$ 1.53K

$ 226.20K
$ 226.20K$ 226.20K

999.71M
999.71M 999.71M

999,714,735.0
999,714,735.0 999,714,735.0

The current Market Cap of HAMI is $ 226.20K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.53K. The circulating supply of $HAMI is 999.71M, with a total supply of 999714735.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 226.20K.

HAMI Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.03055938
$ 0.03055938$ 0.03055938

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.74%

-0.27%

+25.78%

+25.78%

Price Prediction for HAMI

HAMI ($HAMI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of $HAMI in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
HAMI ($HAMI) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of HAMI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price HAMI will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for $HAMI price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking HAMI Price Prediction.

What is HAMI ($HAMI)

$HAMI is an token created by Baird Business for a Youtube Solana Token creation guide.

It has since become an amazing, positive crypto community that continues to grow every day.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

HAMI ($HAMI) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Celebrity-ThemedMade in USAMeme

About HAMI

What is the live trading price of HAMI today?

The current trading price of HAMI stands at ₦, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for $HAMI?

$HAMI recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₦--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for HAMI?

In the last 24 hours, HAMI has seen a price movement of -0.27%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has HAMI traded in today?

Within the past day, HAMI fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About HAMI

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:23:12 (UTC+8)

HAMI ($HAMI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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