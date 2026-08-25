What is Halo about?

Halo is designed to build a revolutionary monetization layer within the SocialFi field. It aims to create a new paradigm of Universal Basic Income (UBI) that grants ownership to everyone. By integrating AI, Web3 DID, and Wallet Aggregator, and implementing decentralized governance, Halo is dedicated to transforming the way social influence is monetized and fostering a system of fair and equitable profit sharing.

What is the current trading price of Halo?

Halo (HALO) is currently priced at ₦96.05990063669140272000 NGN, reflecting a price movement of 17.97% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing Halo's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in HALO?

Investors have generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is Halo's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #805 with a market capitalization of ₦28812800116.61994259944000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about HALO?

With 300000000.0 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to Halo's recent performance?

The price range between ₦80.67597558774124848000 and ₦97.75338179276845448000 over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does Halo stack up against similar assets?

Against other Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem tokens, HALO continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.