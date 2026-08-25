About HadesAI by Virtuals Hades AI by Virtuals is an advanced, independent white-hat AI agent designed to secure EVM-based smart contracts, detect vulnerabilities, and assess risks in cryptocurrency markets. It combines cutting-edge AI technology with blockchain expertise to provide actionable insights, safeguard digital ecosystems, and reward its users through automated profit-sharing mechanisms. With a focus on transparency, efficiency, and security, Hades AI aims to revolutionize smart contract protection and risk management across multi-chain platforms.

What is the current price of HadesAI by Virtuals?

HadesAI by Virtuals is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of -1.73% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of HadesAI by Virtuals is ₦4.0366235113875758704000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of HADES today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦24017976.4369233962168000, placing the asset at rank #7653 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is HadesAI by Virtuals's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with HADES.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 999969201.8047597 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does HadesAI by Virtuals fall under?

HadesAI by Virtuals is part of the Meme,Base Ecosystem,AI Meme,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact HADES's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables HADES to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.