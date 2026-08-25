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The live Hachiko Sol price today is 0 USD.HACHI market cap is 41,464 USD. Track real-time HACHI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Hachiko Sol price today is 0 USD.HACHI market cap is 41,464 USD. Track real-time HACHI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Hachiko Sol Logo

Hachiko Sol Price (HACHI)

Unlisted

1 HACHI to USD Live Price:

$0.00004132
$0.00004132$0.00004132
+14.85%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Hachiko Sol (HACHI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:21:55 (UTC+8)

Hachiko Sol Price Today

The live Hachiko Sol (HACHI) price today is $ 0, with a 15.86% change over the past 24 hours. The current HACHI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HACHI.

Hachiko Sol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 41,464, with a circulating supply of 998.14M HACHI. During the last 24 hours, HACHI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00424685, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HACHI moved -0.74% in the last hour and +37.87% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Hachiko Sol (HACHI) Market Information

$ 41.46K
$ 41.46K$ 41.46K

--
----

$ 41.46K
$ 41.46K$ 41.46K

998.14M
998.14M 998.14M

998,143,879.39574
998,143,879.39574 998,143,879.39574

The current Market Cap of Hachiko Sol is $ 41.46K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HACHI is 998.14M, with a total supply of 998143879.39574. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 41.46K.

Hachiko Sol Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00424685
$ 0.00424685$ 0.00424685

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.74%

+15.86%

+37.87%

+37.87%

Price Prediction for Hachiko Sol

Hachiko Sol (HACHI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of HACHI in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Hachiko Sol (HACHI) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Hachiko Sol could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Hachiko Sol will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for HACHI price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Hachiko Sol Price Prediction.

What is Hachiko Sol (HACHI)

Celebrating the world's most loyal dog in crypto

Hachiko is one of the most famous & legendary dog in the world from Japan

Hachiko, an Akita dog born in 1923, waited at Shibuya Station daily for his owner, Professor Ueno. After Ueno's sudden death, Hachiko continued waiting at the station for almost 10 years, becoming a symbol of loyalty worldwide.

The Hachiko Memecoin symbolizes loyalty and perseverance, inspired by Hachiko's story. In the volatile crypto world, it aims to build a lasting, trustworthy community focused on long-term value and commitment to the project.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Hachiko Sol (HACHI) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Dog-ThemedMemeSolana Ecosystem

About Hachiko Sol

About Hachiko Sol Celebrating the world's most loyal dog in crypto Hachiko is one of the most famous and legendary dogs in the world from Japan Hachiko, an Akita dog born in 1923, waited at Shibuya Station daily for his owner, Professor Ueno. After Ueno's sudden death, Hachiko continued waiting at the station for almost 10 years, becoming a symbol of loyalty worldwide.

What makes Hachiko Sol unique The Hachiko Memecoin symbolizes loyalty and perseverance, inspired by Hachiko's story. In the volatile crypto world, it aims to build a lasting, trustworthy community focused on long-term value and commitment to the project.

What is the real-time price of Hachiko Sol today?

The live price of Hachiko Sol stands at ₦, moving 15.86% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for HACHI?

HACHI has traded between ₦ and ₦, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Hachiko Sol showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is HACHI currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests HACHI is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Hachiko Sol?

With a market cap of ₦56309945.99485074112000, Hachiko Sol is ranked #6541, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has HACHI seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Hachiko Sol compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦5.7674101424906393480000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence HACHI's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (998143879.39574 tokens), category performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Dog-Themed, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Hachiko Sol

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:21:55 (UTC+8)

Hachiko Sol (HACHI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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