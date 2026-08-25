About Hachiko Sol Celebrating the world's most loyal dog in crypto Hachiko is one of the most famous and legendary dogs in the world from Japan Hachiko, an Akita dog born in 1923, waited at Shibuya Station daily for his owner, Professor Ueno. After Ueno's sudden death, Hachiko continued waiting at the station for almost 10 years, becoming a symbol of loyalty worldwide.

What makes Hachiko Sol unique The Hachiko Memecoin symbolizes loyalty and perseverance, inspired by Hachiko's story. In the volatile crypto world, it aims to build a lasting, trustworthy community focused on long-term value and commitment to the project.

What is the real-time price of Hachiko Sol today?

The live price of Hachiko Sol stands at ₦, moving 15.86% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for HACHI?

HACHI has traded between ₦ and ₦, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Hachiko Sol showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is HACHI currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests HACHI is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Hachiko Sol?

With a market cap of ₦56309945.99485074112000, Hachiko Sol is ranked #6541, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has HACHI seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Hachiko Sol compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦5.7674101424906393480000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence HACHI's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (998143879.39574 tokens), category performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Dog-Themed, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.