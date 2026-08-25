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The live Hachi price today is 0 USD.HACHI market cap is 241,808 USD. Track real-time HACHI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Hachi price today is 0 USD.HACHI market cap is 241,808 USD. Track real-time HACHI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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HACHI Price Info

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HACHI Price Forecast

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Hachi Price (HACHI)

Unlisted

1 HACHI to USD Live Price:

$0.000000000271699
$0.000000000271699$0.000000000271699
-0.08%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Hachi (HACHI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:21:45 (UTC+8)

Hachi Price Today

The live Hachi (HACHI) price today is $ 0, with a 0.41% change over the past 24 hours. The current HACHI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HACHI.

Hachi currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 241,808, with a circulating supply of 888.00T HACHI. During the last 24 hours, HACHI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HACHI moved -0.23% in the last hour and +29.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Hachi (HACHI) Market Information

$ 241.81K
$ 241.81K$ 241.81K

--
----

$ 241.81K
$ 241.81K$ 241.81K

888.00T
888.00T 888.00T

888,000,000,000,000.0
888,000,000,000,000.0 888,000,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Hachi is $ 241.81K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HACHI is 888.00T, with a total supply of 888000000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 241.81K.

Hachi Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.23%

+0.41%

+29.19%

+29.19%

Price Prediction for Hachi

Hachi (HACHI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of HACHI in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Hachi (HACHI) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Hachi could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Hachi will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for HACHI price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Hachi Price Prediction.

What is Hachi (HACHI)

There was once a dog so loyal that he changed the perspective of an entire culture. He was loyal taught well by his master professor Ueno that steady attendance outweighed sheer luck and raw talent, that steady participation was paramount to success.

Hachi Token is a decentralized experiment co-founded by Faber, a developer, and Aramis to practice the perspective of the Hachi approach of showing up everyday and being loyal. Hachi focuses on building a community around encouraging, emphasizing, and benefitting those that show up every day by rewarding them with Loyalty tokens for staking their Hachi tokens. Loyalty tokens are a necessary component to support the Hachi ecosystem.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Hachi

What is the current price of Hachi?

The live price of Hachi (HACHI) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Hachi positioned in the market?

Hachi currently sits at market rank #4330, supported by a market capitalization of ₦328385959.41353627264000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of HACHI?

The circulating supply of HACHI is 888000000000000.0 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Hachi?

During the last 24 hours, Hachi traded within a range of ₦ (24-hour low) and ₦ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Hachi from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Hachi reached an all-time high of ₦, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is HACHI trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Hachi?

The current price movement of 0.41% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,Shibarium Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Hachi

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:21:45 (UTC+8)

Hachi (HACHI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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