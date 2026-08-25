What is Hacash Diamond about?

Hacash Diamond (HACD) serves as the native currency and a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) on the Hacash layer 1 blockchain. Each HACD is uniquely identified by a six-letter inscription, randomly generated from the characters WTYUIAHXVMEKBSZN. This results in a total of 16,777,216 possible unique HACDs.

What makes Hacash Diamond unique?

HACD is distinguished as the first Proof of Work (PoW) NFT and daily on-chain auction NFT, often likened to a "visual Bitcoin." Its value is enhanced by unique generative art rules, known as PoW generative art, which allow each HACD to be transformed into various artistic forms, making it a sought-after art collectible.

What's the history of Hacash Diamond?

The inaugural HACD, featuring the letters "NHMYYM," was mined on May 16, 2019, through a bidding process. Similar to Bitcoin, HACD has a capped total supply, with a maximum of 58 HACDs mined daily. The mining difficulty increases over time, with projections suggesting it could take approximately 800 years to mine all available HACDs.

What's next for Hacash Diamond?

HACD's scarcity and value stability are maintained through its finite supply. The mining process involves bidding with HAC, which leads to the destruction of HAC, thereby regulating its supply and stabilizing purchasing power.

What can Hacash Diamond be used for?

HACD is primarily used for value storage. Additionally, its unique generative art features make it a valuable asset in the NFT art space.

What is the current price of Hacash Diamond?

Trading at ₦6491.4514242568624000, Hacash Diamond has shown a price movement of 11.59% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact HACD's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 25568.0 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of Hacash Diamond?

Its market capitalization is ₦166035845.72825695688000, ranking #5201 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

HACD recorded ₦-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between ₦5391.4355971338376000 and ₦6518.612308877184000, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does Hacash Diamond fit within the Smart Contract Platform,NFT,Fractionalized NFT,Layer 2 (L2),NFTFi,Proof of Work (PoW) category?

As a Smart Contract Platform,NFT,Fractionalized NFT,Layer 2 (L2),NFTFi,Proof of Work (PoW) token, HACD competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.