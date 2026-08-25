Habitat Price Today

The live Habitat (HABITAT) price today is $ 0.00716852, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current HABITAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00716852 per HABITAT.

Habitat currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 524,823, with a circulating supply of 73.21M HABITAT. During the last 24 hours, HABITAT traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.173107, while the all-time low was $ 0.00430353.

In short-term performance, HABITAT moved -- in the last hour and +24.99% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.55.

Habitat (HABITAT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 524.82K$ 524.82K $ 524.82K Volume (24H) $ 1.55$ 1.55 $ 1.55 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 716.85K$ 716.85K $ 716.85K Circulation Supply 73.21M 73.21M 73.21M Total Supply 99,999,817.00584154 99,999,817.00584154 99,999,817.00584154

The current Market Cap of Habitat is $ 524.82K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.55. The circulating supply of HABITAT is 73.21M, with a total supply of 99999817.00584154. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 716.85K.