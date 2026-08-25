Which blockchain network does H4CK Terminal by Virtuals run on?

H4CK Terminal by Virtuals operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of H4CK?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of 15.77% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does H4CK Terminal by Virtuals belong to?

H4CK Terminal by Virtuals falls under the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare H4CK with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of H4CK Terminal by Virtuals?

Its market capitalization is ₦76813697.79473151696000, placing the asset at rank #6148. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of H4CK is currently circulating?

There are 990394624.5211899 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for H4CK Terminal by Virtuals today?

Over the past day, H4CK generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, H4CK Terminal by Virtuals fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.