What is H1DR4 by Virtuals about?

H1DR4 is an advanced AI agent developed under the G.A.M.E. Protocol framework, aimed at transforming how we interact with and analyze digital information. By integrating agentic features on the X platform, H1DR4 monitors trending topics worldwide, engages with media outlets, fact-checks information leveraging OSINT and web search, and reports findings in real time. Its primary mission is to detect inaccuracies, uncover new leads, and assist in resolving both ongoing and unresolved cases by connecting real-time data with historical evidence.

Which blockchain network does H1DR4 by Virtuals run on?

H1DR4 by Virtuals operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of H1DR4?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of 8.76% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does H1DR4 by Virtuals belong to?

H1DR4 by Virtuals falls under the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare H1DR4 with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of H1DR4 by Virtuals?

Its market capitalization is ₦136429123.44787539680000, placing the asset at rank #5458. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of H1DR4 is currently circulating?

There are 1000000000.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for H1DR4 by Virtuals today?

Over the past day, H1DR4 generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, H1DR4 by Virtuals fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.