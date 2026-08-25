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The live H1DR4 by Virtuals price today is 0 USD.H1DR4 market cap is 100,460 USD. Track real-time H1DR4 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live H1DR4 by Virtuals price today is 0 USD.H1DR4 market cap is 100,460 USD. Track real-time H1DR4 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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H1DR4 by Virtuals Logo

H1DR4 by Virtuals Price (H1DR4)

Unlisted

1 H1DR4 to USD Live Price:

$0.00010062
$0.00010062$0.00010062
+0.07%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
H1DR4 by Virtuals (H1DR4) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:20:47 (UTC+8)

H1DR4 by Virtuals Price Today

The live H1DR4 by Virtuals (H1DR4) price today is $ 0, with a 8.77% change over the past 24 hours. The current H1DR4 to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per H1DR4.

H1DR4 by Virtuals currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 100,460, with a circulating supply of 1.00B H1DR4. During the last 24 hours, H1DR4 traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01014832, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, H1DR4 moved -1.65% in the last hour and +53.72% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.04K.

H1DR4 by Virtuals (H1DR4) Market Information

$ 100.46K
$ 100.46K$ 100.46K

$ 1.04K
$ 1.04K$ 1.04K

$ 100.46K
$ 100.46K$ 100.46K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of H1DR4 by Virtuals is $ 100.46K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.04K. The circulating supply of H1DR4 is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 100.46K.

H1DR4 by Virtuals Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.01014832
$ 0.01014832$ 0.01014832

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-1.65%

+8.77%

+53.72%

+53.72%

Price Prediction for H1DR4 by Virtuals

H1DR4 by Virtuals (H1DR4) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of H1DR4 in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
H1DR4 by Virtuals (H1DR4) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of H1DR4 by Virtuals could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price H1DR4 by Virtuals will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for H1DR4 price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking H1DR4 by Virtuals Price Prediction.

What is H1DR4 by Virtuals (H1DR4)

H1DR4 is an ai powered decentralized intelligence platform for public investigations. The platform indexes public records, community reports, government datasets, sanctions registries, wanted-person records, street-level crime data, open-source intelligence, and third-party data feeds into structured case files, maps, timelines, research dashboards, and machine-readable tools.

The system supports case creation, tip submission, evidence timelines, bounty missions, public funding vaults, agent coordination, and programmatic access through MCP and x402 endpoints.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

H1DR4 by Virtuals (H1DR4) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

AI AgentsArtificial Intelligence (AI)Base Ecosystem

About H1DR4 by Virtuals

What is H1DR4 by Virtuals about?

H1DR4 is an advanced AI agent developed under the G.A.M.E. Protocol framework, aimed at transforming how we interact with and analyze digital information. By integrating agentic features on the X platform, H1DR4 monitors trending topics worldwide, engages with media outlets, fact-checks information leveraging OSINT and web search, and reports findings in real time. Its primary mission is to detect inaccuracies, uncover new leads, and assist in resolving both ongoing and unresolved cases by connecting real-time data with historical evidence.

Which blockchain network does H1DR4 by Virtuals run on?

H1DR4 by Virtuals operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of H1DR4?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of 8.76% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does H1DR4 by Virtuals belong to?

H1DR4 by Virtuals falls under the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare H1DR4 with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of H1DR4 by Virtuals?

Its market capitalization is ₦136429123.44787539680000, placing the asset at rank #5458. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of H1DR4 is currently circulating?

There are 1000000000.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for H1DR4 by Virtuals today?

Over the past day, H1DR4 generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, H1DR4 by Virtuals fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About H1DR4 by Virtuals

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:20:47 (UTC+8)

H1DR4 by Virtuals (H1DR4) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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