Gyoza Price Today

The live Gyoza (GYOZA) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current GYOZA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GYOZA.

Gyoza currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 135,978, with a circulating supply of 986.86M GYOZA. During the last 24 hours, GYOZA traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00428771, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GYOZA moved -- in the last hour and +14.80% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 372.24.

Gyoza (GYOZA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 135.98K$ 135.98K $ 135.98K Volume (24H) $ 372.24$ 372.24 $ 372.24 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 137.79K$ 137.79K $ 137.79K Circulation Supply 986.86M 986.86M 986.86M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Gyoza is $ 135.98K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 372.24. The circulating supply of GYOZA is 986.86M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 137.79K.