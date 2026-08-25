Which blockchain network does Guru Network run on?

Guru Network operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of GURU?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of 4.17% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Guru Network belong to?

Guru Network falls under the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Ethereum Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,AI Applications,DeFAI,Made in USA category. This classification helps investors compare GURU with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Guru Network?

Its market capitalization is ₦78966197.90089200376000, placing the asset at rank #6121. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of GURU is currently circulating?

There are 546356885.1135769 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Guru Network today?

Over the past day, GURU generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Guru Network fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.