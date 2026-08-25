Guru Price Today

The live Guru (GURU) price today is $ 0, with a 1.45% change over the past 24 hours. The current GURU to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GURU.

Guru currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 18,633.8, with a circulating supply of 99.00M GURU. During the last 24 hours, GURU traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.084421, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GURU moved -0.26% in the last hour and +26.21% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 32.42.

Guru (GURU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 18.63K$ 18.63K $ 18.63K Volume (24H) $ 32.42$ 32.42 $ 32.42 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 18.63K$ 18.63K $ 18.63K Circulation Supply 99.00M 99.00M 99.00M Total Supply 99,001,225.37722665 99,001,225.37722665 99,001,225.37722665

The current Market Cap of Guru is $ 18.63K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 32.42. The circulating supply of GURU is 99.00M, with a total supply of 99001225.37722665. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.63K.