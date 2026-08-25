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The live Gunstar Metaverse price today is 0 USD.GSTS market cap is 41,368 USD. Track real-time GSTS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Gunstar Metaverse price today is 0 USD.GSTS market cap is 41,368 USD. Track real-time GSTS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Gunstar Metaverse Logo

Gunstar Metaverse Price (GSTS)

Unlisted

1 GSTS to USD Live Price:

$0.00011428
$0.00011428$0.00011428
-0.02%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Gunstar Metaverse (GSTS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:19:47 (UTC+8)

Gunstar Metaverse Price Today

The live Gunstar Metaverse (GSTS) price today is $ 0, with a 2.35% change over the past 24 hours. The current GSTS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GSTS.

Gunstar Metaverse currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 41,368, with a circulating supply of 362.00M GSTS. During the last 24 hours, GSTS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.49, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GSTS moved -- in the last hour and +3.54% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 400.65.

Gunstar Metaverse (GSTS) Market Information

$ 41.37K
$ 41.37K$ 41.37K

$ 400.65
$ 400.65$ 400.65

$ 45.71K
$ 45.71K$ 45.71K

362.00M
362.00M 362.00M

400,000,000.0
400,000,000.0 400,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Gunstar Metaverse is $ 41.37K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 400.65. The circulating supply of GSTS is 362.00M, with a total supply of 400000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 45.71K.

Gunstar Metaverse Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 1.49
$ 1.49$ 1.49

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

-2.35%

+3.54%

+3.54%

Price Prediction for Gunstar Metaverse

Gunstar Metaverse (GSTS) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of GSTS in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Gunstar Metaverse (GSTS) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Gunstar Metaverse could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Gunstar Metaverse will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for GSTS price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Gunstar Metaverse Price Prediction.

What is Gunstar Metaverse (GSTS)

What Is Gunstar Metaverse? Gunstar Metaverse is a massively multiplayer online role-playing (RPG) and turn-based strategy NFT Game that gives you the real value of enjoyment and excitement in gaming and the real value provided through the blockchain platform.

Gunstar Metaverse is a cyber-prone game for professional gamers or any kinds of users to test their skills and corporate with their correspondents in an attempt to create the “ultimate-high” shoot, or even have the golden opportunities to engage in so-called whirlwind intellectual games to gain unforgettable victory.

"What Is Gunstar Metaverse? Gunstar Metaverse is a massively multiplayer online role-playing (RPG) and turn-based strategy NFT Game that gives you the real value of enjoyment and excitement in gaming and the real value provided through the blockchain platform.

Gunstar Metaverse is a cyber-prone game for professional gamers or any kinds of users to test their skills and corporate with their correspondents in an attempt to create the “ultimate-high” shoot, or even have the golden opportunities to engage in so-called whirlwind intellectual games to gain unforgettable victory.

Gunstar Metaverse and Fantasy StarWorld will also imbue players with the experience of reality-based adventures, something that goes beyond what a mere tactic game usually offers. Enthusiasm, thrilling anticipation while playing are core to allure customers’ interest."

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Gunstar Metaverse (GSTS) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Gaming (GameFi)Gaming Governance TokenRPG

About Gunstar Metaverse

What is Gunstar Metaverse about?

Gunstar Metaverse is a massively multiplayer online role-playing (RPG) and turn-based strategy NFT Game that offers both enjoyment and excitement in gaming, combined with real value provided through the blockchain platform. It is designed for professional gamers and any type of user to test their skills, collaborate with others, and engage in high-stakes, intellectually challenging gameplay to achieve unforgettable victories. The game also provides reality-based adventures through its integration with Fantasy StarWorld, going beyond typical tactical games by evoking enthusiasm and thrilling anticipation in players.

How much is Gunstar Metaverse worth right now?

Gunstar Metaverse is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of -2.35% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is GSTS going up or down today?

GSTS has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Gaming (GameFi),RPG,Gaming Governance Token ecosystem.

How popular is Gunstar Metaverse today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling GSTS.

What makes Gunstar Metaverse different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Gaming (GameFi),RPG,Gaming Governance Token category and built on the -- network, GSTS offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much GSTS exists in the market?

There are 362001000.0 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Gunstar Metaverse's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦2023.4859042139592000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Gunstar Metaverse

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:19:47 (UTC+8)

Gunstar Metaverse (GSTS) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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