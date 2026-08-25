What is Gunstar Metaverse about?

Gunstar Metaverse is a massively multiplayer online role-playing (RPG) and turn-based strategy NFT Game that offers both enjoyment and excitement in gaming, combined with real value provided through the blockchain platform. It is designed for professional gamers and any type of user to test their skills, collaborate with others, and engage in high-stakes, intellectually challenging gameplay to achieve unforgettable victories. The game also provides reality-based adventures through its integration with Fantasy StarWorld, going beyond typical tactical games by evoking enthusiasm and thrilling anticipation in players.

How much is Gunstar Metaverse worth right now?

Gunstar Metaverse is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of -2.35% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is GSTS going up or down today?

GSTS has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Gaming (GameFi),RPG,Gaming Governance Token ecosystem.

How popular is Gunstar Metaverse today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling GSTS.

What makes Gunstar Metaverse different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Gaming (GameFi),RPG,Gaming Governance Token category and built on the -- network, GSTS offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much GSTS exists in the market?

There are 362001000.0 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Gunstar Metaverse's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦2023.4859042139592000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.