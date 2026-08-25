GUMMY Price Today

The live GUMMY (GUMMY) price today is $ 0, with a 7.30% change over the past 24 hours. The current GUMMY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GUMMY.

GUMMY currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 205,728, with a circulating supply of 792.58M GUMMY. During the last 24 hours, GUMMY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.227728, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GUMMY moved -0.24% in the last hour and +36.89% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 43.80.

GUMMY (GUMMY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 205.73K$ 205.73K $ 205.73K Volume (24H) $ 43.80$ 43.80 $ 43.80 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 205.73K$ 205.73K $ 205.73K Circulation Supply 792.58M 792.58M 792.58M Total Supply 792,578,145.4114404 792,578,145.4114404 792,578,145.4114404

The current Market Cap of GUMMY is $ 205.73K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 43.80. The circulating supply of GUMMY is 792.58M, with a total supply of 792578145.4114404. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 205.73K.