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The live GUMMY price today is 0 USD.GUMMY market cap is 205,728 USD. Track real-time GUMMY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live GUMMY price today is 0 USD.GUMMY market cap is 205,728 USD. Track real-time GUMMY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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GUMMY Price Info

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GUMMY Official Website

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GUMMY Price Forecast

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GUMMY Price (GUMMY)

Unlisted

1 GUMMY to USD Live Price:

$0.00026067
$0.00026067$0.00026067
+0.06%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
GUMMY (GUMMY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:19:38 (UTC+8)

GUMMY Price Today

The live GUMMY (GUMMY) price today is $ 0, with a 7.30% change over the past 24 hours. The current GUMMY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GUMMY.

GUMMY currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 205,728, with a circulating supply of 792.58M GUMMY. During the last 24 hours, GUMMY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.227728, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GUMMY moved -0.24% in the last hour and +36.89% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 43.80.

GUMMY (GUMMY) Market Information

$ 205.73K
$ 205.73K$ 205.73K

$ 43.80
$ 43.80$ 43.80

$ 205.73K
$ 205.73K$ 205.73K

792.58M
792.58M 792.58M

792,578,145.4114404
792,578,145.4114404 792,578,145.4114404

The current Market Cap of GUMMY is $ 205.73K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 43.80. The circulating supply of GUMMY is 792.58M, with a total supply of 792578145.4114404. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 205.73K.

GUMMY Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.227728
$ 0.227728$ 0.227728

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.24%

+7.30%

+36.89%

+36.89%

Price Prediction for GUMMY

GUMMY (GUMMY) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of GUMMY in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
GUMMY (GUMMY) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of GUMMY could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price GUMMY will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for GUMMY price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking GUMMY Price Prediction.

What is GUMMY (GUMMY)

$Gummy is a meme coin, a 420 weed gummy bear, ready to take the solana ecosystem by storm. In a world where crypto often takes itself too seriously, Gummy burst onto the scene, here to prove that sometimes, the sweetest returns come from not sweating the small stuff.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

GUMMY (GUMMY) Resource

Official Website

Category :

MemeSolana EcosystemSolana Meme

About GUMMY

What is GUMMY about?

Gummy is a meme coin, a 420 weed gummy bear, ready to take the Solana ecosystem by storm. In a world where crypto often takes itself too seriously, Gummy burst onto the scene, here to prove that sometimes, the sweetest returns come from not sweating the small stuff.

What is the live trading price of GUMMY today?

The current trading price of GUMMY stands at ₦, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for GUMMY?

GUMMY recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₦--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for GUMMY?

In the last 24 hours, GUMMY has seen a price movement of 7.30%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has GUMMY traded in today?

Within the past day, GUMMY fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About GUMMY

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:19:38 (UTC+8)

GUMMY (GUMMY) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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