gugugaga Price Today

The live gugugaga (咕咕嘎嘎) price today is $ 0, with a 19.63% change over the past 24 hours. The current 咕咕嘎嘎 to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per 咕咕嘎嘎.

gugugaga currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 78,584, with a circulating supply of 995.94M 咕咕嘎嘎. During the last 24 hours, 咕咕嘎嘎 traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, 咕咕嘎嘎 moved -0.47% in the last hour and +11.67% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

gugugaga (咕咕嘎嘎) Market Information

Market Cap $ 78.58K$ 78.58K $ 78.58K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 78.58K$ 78.58K $ 78.58K Circulation Supply 995.94M 995.94M 995.94M Total Supply 995,943,793.309552 995,943,793.309552 995,943,793.309552

The current Market Cap of gugugaga is $ 78.58K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of 咕咕嘎嘎 is 995.94M, with a total supply of 995943793.309552. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 78.58K.