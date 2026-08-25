What is Gud Tech about?

What can Gud Tech be used for?

Gud Tech aims to be the AI platform for automated finance on Zircuit, the world's most secure blockchain. At launch, Gud Tech delivers cutting-edge market insights and actionable trading strategies via an intelligent agent and terminal. Gud Tech offers cutting-edge market insights and actionable trading strategies via an intelligent agent and terminal. Future upgrades will introduce algorithmic trading vaults, advanced risk analysis tools, agents for spot and perpetuals trading, and much more, unlocking endless possibilities in AI-powered finance.

What is the current trading price of Gud Tech?

Gud Tech (GUD) is currently priced at ₦ NGN, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing Gud Tech's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Ethereum Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,Zircuit Ecosystem,DeFAI sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in GUD?

Investors have generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is Gud Tech's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #5580 with a market capitalization of ₦67060224.12757403040000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about GUD?

With 830000000.0 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to Gud Tech's recent performance?

The price range between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15 over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does Gud Tech stack up against similar assets?

Against other Artificial Intelligence (AI),Ethereum Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,Zircuit Ecosystem,DeFAI tokens, GUD continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.