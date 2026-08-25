Guardian Token Price Today

The live Guardian Token (GUARDIAN) price today is $ 0, with a 8.53% change over the past 24 hours. The current GUARDIAN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GUARDIAN.

Guardian Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 162,017, with a circulating supply of 591.99M GUARDIAN. During the last 24 hours, GUARDIAN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GUARDIAN moved -0.16% in the last hour and +35.21% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.07.

Guardian Token (GUARDIAN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 162.02K$ 162.02K $ 162.02K Volume (24H) $ 4.07$ 4.07 $ 4.07 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 162.02K$ 162.02K $ 162.02K Circulation Supply 591.99M 591.99M 591.99M Total Supply 591,989,237.933756 591,989,237.933756 591,989,237.933756

The current Market Cap of Guardian Token is $ 162.02K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.07. The circulating supply of GUARDIAN is 591.99M, with a total supply of 591989237.933756. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 162.02K.