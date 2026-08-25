GUARD OF DECENT Price Today

The live GUARD OF DECENT (GODEX) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current GODEX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GODEX.

GUARD OF DECENT currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 92,766, with a circulating supply of 8.45B GODEX. During the last 24 hours, GODEX traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GODEX moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

GUARD OF DECENT (GODEX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 92.77K$ 92.77K $ 92.77K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 92.77K$ 92.77K $ 92.77K Circulation Supply 8.45B 8.45B 8.45B Total Supply 8,445,970,988.279474 8,445,970,988.279474 8,445,970,988.279474

The current Market Cap of GUARD OF DECENT is $ 92.77K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GODEX is 8.45B, with a total supply of 8445970988.279474. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 92.77K.