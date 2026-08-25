GUANO Price (GUANO)
The live GUANO (GUANO) price today is $ 0, with a 4.95% change over the past 24 hours. The current GUANO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GUANO.
GUANO currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 62,350, with a circulating supply of 691.58M GUANO. During the last 24 hours, GUANO traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00103775, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, GUANO moved -0.79% in the last hour and +35.71% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of GUANO is $ 62.35K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GUANO is 691.58M, with a total supply of 838169554.6119913. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 75.57K.
-0.79%
+4.95%
+35.71%
+35.71%
In 2040, the price of GUANO could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Guano is the Solana ecosystem’s digital fertilizer and growth accelerator—an innovative utility token created to enrich and expand the BAT economy on Solana. Created by active members of the BAT community, Guano serves as a nutrient-rich digital resource designed to reward participation, encourage collaboration, and foster long-term, sustainable growth across a wide range of decentralized projects.
At its core, Guano exists to amplify community-driven initiatives by providing a mechanism that supports early-stage development and engagement. Just like natural guano enriches soil to help crops flourish, $GUANO enriches ecosystems to help digital communities grow. It is not meant to replace BAT, but to strengthen and complement it—especially in the new environment that Solana offers with its lightning-fast transactions and low-cost infrastructure.
The project’s initial phase is focused on Guano Farming. BAT holders who bridge over to Solana can stake their SPL-BAT into the Cave, a symbolic and literal staking pool, in order to farm $GUANO. This process rewards long-term holders and active participants, giving them an additional layer of utility for their BAT while actively supporting the Solana-based expansion of the BAT economy.
Loading the Cave with Guano is more than just a technical step—it’s a community-wide effort to lay the foundation for what the team calls an Eguanomy: a regenerative, BAT-powered economy built on contribution and shared values. The Eguanomy flips the typical crypto model on its head by focusing not on speculation, but on sustainability. Every interaction within the system—from staking to participation in discussions—helps "fertilize" the ecosystem and prepare it for deeper growth.
But the vision for Guano extends far beyond staking. The token is meant to power DAO-based decision making, provide liquidity incentives, and eventually support tools and platforms that push the BAT-Solana synergy even further. The roadmap emphasizes collaboration, community governance, and decentralized development, with Guano as the fuel behind it all.
In the end, Guano is more than just a utility token—it’s an invitation to co-create a future where communities aren’t just consumers of value, but the producers of it. If you believe in decentralization, in the power of collective action, and in building something that lasts, then now is the time to get involved. Join the Guano chat on Telegram, stake your SPL-BAT, and help grow the future—one step, and one shovel of Guano, at a time.
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What is the current trading price of GUANO?
GUANO (GUANO) is currently priced at ₦ NGN, reflecting a price movement of 4.94% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.
What factors are influencing GUANO's price movement today?
The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.
How strong is the trading interest in GUANO?
Investors have generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.
What is GUANO's position in the global crypto market?
It currently holds market rank #6037 with a market capitalization of ₦84674057.80385258800000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.
What does the circulating supply tell us about GUANO?
With 691581574.4903657 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.
How does today's price compare to GUANO's recent performance?
The price range between ₦ and ₦ over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.
How does GUANO stack up against similar assets?
Against other Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme tokens, GUANO continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.
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