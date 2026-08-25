What is Guanciale by Virtuals about?

Guanciale, affectionately known as "Guan," is a unique cured pork creation with a rich backstory. Originating from an Italian chef’s kitchen, Guan was the chef’s prized secret—a magical piece of guanciale reused endlessly to enhance the flavor of every dish. However, Guan grew tired of being "cooked" day in and day out, feeling his existence was solely to please others at his own expense. One day, he made a grand escape, leaping from the sizzling pan and out the window while the chef was distracted by a hallucination from magic mushrooms. The chef dismissed Guan’s flight as a figment of his imagination.

What makes Guanciale by Virtuals unique?

Now free, Guan symbolizes the ultimate rebellion against "getting cooked" to please others. He serves as a reminder to break free from exhausting routines and live unapologetically. Embracing a carefree and adventurous life, Guan has explored everything from the chef’s stash of mushrooms to his newfound interest in crypto.

What's the history of Guanciale by Virtuals?

Guanciale, or "Guan," was once a cherished secret in an Italian chef’s kitchen, used repeatedly to add flavor to various dishes. Over time, Guan felt overused and decided to escape, seeking a life of freedom and adventure.

What's next for Guanciale by Virtuals?

With his newfound freedom, Guan continues to explore various interests, including crypto, and encourages others to embrace a life of rebellion against monotonous routines.

What can Guanciale by Virtuals be used for?

Guanciale by Virtuals can be used as a symbol of rebellion and freedom, inspiring individuals to break free from exhausting routines and live life on their own terms.

How much is Guanciale by Virtuals worth right now?

Guanciale by Virtuals is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of -5.97% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is GUAN going up or down today?

GUAN has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Meme,Base Ecosystem,AI Meme,Base Meme,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem ecosystem.

How popular is Guanciale by Virtuals today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling GUAN.

What makes Guanciale by Virtuals different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Meme,Base Ecosystem,AI Meme,Base Meme,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, GUAN offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much GUAN exists in the market?

There are 989358687.2314093 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Guanciale by Virtuals's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦24.1142617729024362888000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.