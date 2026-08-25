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The live Guacamole price today is 0 USD.GUAC market cap is 529,437 USD. Track real-time GUAC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Guacamole price today is 0 USD.GUAC market cap is 529,437 USD. Track real-time GUAC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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GUAC Price Info

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GUAC Price Forecast

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Guacamole Price (GUAC)

Unlisted

1 GUAC to USD Live Price:

$0.000000005378
$0.000000005378$0.000000005378
-0.45%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Guacamole (GUAC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:18:10 (UTC+8)

Guacamole Price Today

The live Guacamole (GUAC) price today is $ 0, with a 0.19% change over the past 24 hours. The current GUAC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GUAC.

Guacamole currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 529,437, with a circulating supply of 98.27T GUAC. During the last 24 hours, GUAC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GUAC moved -0.23% in the last hour and +19.77% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Guacamole (GUAC) Market Information

$ 529.44K
$ 529.44K$ 529.44K

--
----

$ 529.44K
$ 529.44K$ 529.44K

98.27T
98.27T 98.27T

98,266,959,250,530.12
98,266,959,250,530.12 98,266,959,250,530.12

The current Market Cap of Guacamole is $ 529.44K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GUAC is 98.27T, with a total supply of 98266959250530.12. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 529.44K.

Guacamole Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.23%

-0.18%

+19.77%

+19.77%

Price Prediction for Guacamole

Guacamole (GUAC) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of GUAC in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Guacamole (GUAC) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Guacamole could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Guacamole will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for GUAC price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Guacamole Price Prediction.

What is Guacamole (GUAC)

GUAC is the native, fairly launched, token for the community-centric Guacamole ecosystem and the AvocaDAO. Guacamole blends playful branding, Defi innovations, and consumer rewards programs into our MemeFi platform. Our goal is to welcome new users into the crypto space with engaging and straightforward applications that add an element of enjoyment and thrill to their experience.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Guacamole

What is Guacamole about?

Guacamole is a community-centric ecosystem that combines playful branding, DeFi innovations, and consumer rewards programs into its MemeFi platform. It aims to create an engaging and enjoyable experience for users entering the crypto space.

What makes Guacamole unique?

Guacamole stands out for its blend of innovative DeFi solutions, meme culture, and user-friendly applications designed to make cryptocurrency more accessible and fun for everyone.

What can Guacamole be used for?

Guacamole offers engaging and straightforward applications that add excitement to the user experience, making it easier for new users to enter and thrive in the crypto space.

What is Guacamole trading right now?

Current price: ₦, with a price movement of -0.18% over the last 24 hours.

Is GUAC attracting institutional attention?

Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume (₦--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme peers.

How liquid is the Guacamole market?

A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.

What does circulating supply indicate about GUAC?

With 98266959250530.12 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.

How does Guacamole compare to its historical peaks?

Its ATH of ₦ and ATL of ₦ provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.

How actively is Guacamole being traded today?

It recorded ₦-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.

How does -- affect institutional interest?

The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate Guacamole's long-term viability.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Guacamole

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:18:10 (UTC+8)

Guacamole (GUAC) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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