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The live Grumpy Cat Coin price today is 0 USD.GRUMPY market cap is 237,791 USD. Track real-time GRUMPY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Grumpy Cat Coin price today is 0 USD.GRUMPY market cap is 237,791 USD. Track real-time GRUMPY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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GRUMPY Price Info

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GRUMPY Official Website

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GRUMPY Price Forecast

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Grumpy Cat Coin Logo

Grumpy Cat Coin Price (GRUMPY)

Unlisted

1 GRUMPY to USD Live Price:

$0.00002578
$0.00002578$0.00002578
+6.38%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Grumpy Cat Coin (GRUMPY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:17:28 (UTC+8)

Grumpy Cat Coin Price Today

The live Grumpy Cat Coin (GRUMPY) price today is $ 0, with a 7.18% change over the past 24 hours. The current GRUMPY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GRUMPY.

Grumpy Cat Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 237,791, with a circulating supply of 9.18B GRUMPY. During the last 24 hours, GRUMPY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00933552, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GRUMPY moved -1.21% in the last hour and +48.23% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Grumpy Cat Coin (GRUMPY) Market Information

$ 237.79K
$ 237.79K$ 237.79K

--
----

$ 237.79K
$ 237.79K$ 237.79K

9.18B
9.18B 9.18B

9,176,130,875.05753
9,176,130,875.05753 9,176,130,875.05753

The current Market Cap of Grumpy Cat Coin is $ 237.79K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GRUMPY is 9.18B, with a total supply of 9176130875.05753. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 237.79K.

Grumpy Cat Coin Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00933552
$ 0.00933552$ 0.00933552

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-1.21%

+7.18%

+48.23%

+48.23%

Price Prediction for Grumpy Cat Coin

Grumpy Cat Coin (GRUMPY) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of GRUMPY in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Grumpy Cat Coin (GRUMPY) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Grumpy Cat Coin could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Grumpy Cat Coin will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for GRUMPY price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Grumpy Cat Coin Price Prediction.

What is Grumpy Cat Coin (GRUMPY)

Official Grumpy Cat Coin is launching with full IP rights to the internet’s most iconic and beloved cat meme. This is a tribute to the legacy that changed online humor and brought the meme culture to audiences worldwide. Now, Grumpy Cat’s unmatched fame moves to the blockchain, giving fans, collectors, and creators a chance to own a piece of meme history and be part of its next chapter in the digital world.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Grumpy Cat Coin (GRUMPY) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Cat-ThemedMemeSolana Ecosystem

About Grumpy Cat Coin

What is Grumpy Cat Coin about?

Official Grumpy Cat Coin is launching with full IP rights to the internet’s most iconic and beloved cat meme. This is a tribute to the legacy that changed online humor and brought the meme culture to audiences worldwide. Now, Grumpy Cat’s unmatched fame moves to the blockchain, giving fans, collectors, and creators a chance to own a piece of meme history and be part of its next chapter in the digital world.

What is the live trading price of Grumpy Cat Coin today?

The current trading price of Grumpy Cat Coin stands at ₦, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for GRUMPY?

GRUMPY recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₦--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for Grumpy Cat Coin?

In the last 24 hours, Grumpy Cat Coin has seen a price movement of 7.18%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has Grumpy Cat Coin traded in today?

Within the past day, Grumpy Cat Coin fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Grumpy Cat Coin

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:17:28 (UTC+8)

Grumpy Cat Coin (GRUMPY) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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