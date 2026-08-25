What is Grrr about?

Grrr is a cat memetoken deployed on Pump.Fun in September 2024. Initially abandoned, it was later rediscovered by community blockchain investigators who found that the deployer wallet was connected to Jupiter Defi. An organic Community Take Over has formed around the token, bringing together cat enthusiasts and visionaries for the SOL ecosystem to work towards a common goal.

What is the live price of Grrr?

Grrr is trading at ₦, showing a price movement of 9.66% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is GRRR today?

The price volatility of GRRR within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for Grrr?

The token fluctuated between ₦ (low) and ₦ (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has GRRR generated?

In the last 24 hours, GRRR accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦6.6673588935003752424000, and the all-time low is ₦. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for Grrr?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does GRRR compare to other Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Cat-Themed,Pump.fun Ecosystem tokens?

Within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Cat-Themed,Pump.fun Ecosystem category, GRRR shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.