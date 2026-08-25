GroveCoin Price Today

The live GroveCoin (GRV) price today is $ 0.00132798, with a 2.42% change over the past 24 hours. The current GRV to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00132798 per GRV.

GroveCoin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 98,869, with a circulating supply of 74.45M GRV. During the last 24 hours, GRV traded between $ 0.00128546 (low) and $ 0.00133113 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.63, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GRV moved +0.03% in the last hour and +22.43% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 21.80K.

GroveCoin (GRV) Market Information

Market Cap $ 98.87K$ 98.87K $ 98.87K Volume (24H) $ 21.80K$ 21.80K $ 21.80K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 105.18K$ 105.18K $ 105.18K Circulation Supply 74.45M 74.45M 74.45M Total Supply 79,200,835.0 79,200,835.0 79,200,835.0

The current Market Cap of GroveCoin is $ 98.87K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 21.80K. The circulating supply of GRV is 74.45M, with a total supply of 79200835.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 105.18K.