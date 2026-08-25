What is Groggo By Matt Furie about?

Groggo is a meme token on the Ethereum blockchain created to highlight Matt Furie's art. Groggo is the blue frog featured in Matt Furie's final book, "Mindviscocity." In the book, Groggo is portrayed as both an onlooker and an active frog. The project aims to honor Matt's work by bringing this beloved blue frog to life. Groggo is also known as the brother of Fefe.

Which blockchain network does Groggo By Matt Furie run on?

Groggo By Matt Furie operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of GROGGO?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of 1.53% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Groggo By Matt Furie belong to?

Groggo By Matt Furie falls under the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,The Boy’s Club category. This classification helps investors compare GROGGO with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Groggo By Matt Furie?

Its market capitalization is ₦62992881.65568087080000, placing the asset at rank #6401. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of GROGGO is currently circulating?

There are 371846861.44801104 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Groggo By Matt Furie today?

Over the past day, GROGGO generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Groggo By Matt Furie fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.