What is Grizzly Honey about?

Grizzly.fi is a Liquidity Aggregator on the Binance Smart Chain, launched on August 8, 2022. Its goal is to make DeFi accessible for everyone and generate a predictable income on its users' crypto assets.

What makes Grizzly Honey unique?

The Grizzly Honey token has no maximum supply and is minted only when users utilize Grizzly.fi, ensuring sustainable inflation while rewarding users. Grizzly.fi aims to be the hub of Liquidity Mining, continually adding new strategies to generate yields, and features an auto-compounding feature, eliminating the need for manual compounding.

What's the history of Grizzly Honey?

Grizzly.fi launched on August 8, 2022, with its smart contracts audited by four different companies for its initial release.

What can Grizzly Honey be used for?

The Grizzly Honey Token is the revenue-sharing token of Grizzly.fi. When the smart contracts auto-compound for users, 50% of the auto-compounded amount is distributed amongst GHNY stakers. The remaining 50% is compensated with GHNY tokens. The Grizzly Farming Strategy is available for long-term believers, where all rewards are used to buy-back GHNY tokens, which are then automatically staked.

What is Grizzly Honey's current price?

Grizzly Honey trades at ₦27.7548116843141724272000, reflecting a price movement of 1.94% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of GHNY?

With a market cap of ₦53478423.77318221432000, GHNY is ranked #6596 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Grizzly Honey generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of GHNY?

There are 1932114.111770805 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Grizzly Honey fluctuated between ₦26.3971884470097074120000 and ₦27.8467512787539610432000, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Grizzly Honey compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦124546.2364264846968000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence GHNY?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the BNB Chain Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does GHNY behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.