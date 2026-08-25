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The live Grizzly Honey price today is 0.02043734 USD.GHNY market cap is 39,379 USD. Track real-time GHNY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Grizzly Honey price today is 0.02043734 USD.GHNY market cap is 39,379 USD. Track real-time GHNY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Grizzly Honey Logo

Grizzly Honey Price (GHNY)

Unlisted

1 GHNY to USD Live Price:

$0.02041199
$0.02041199$0.02041199
+0.01%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Grizzly Honey (GHNY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:15:50 (UTC+8)

Grizzly Honey Price Today

The live Grizzly Honey (GHNY) price today is $ 0.02043734, with a 1.94% change over the past 24 hours. The current GHNY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02043734 per GHNY.

Grizzly Honey currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 39,379, with a circulating supply of 1.93M GHNY. During the last 24 hours, GHNY traded between $ 0.01943765 (low) and $ 0.02050504 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 91.71, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GHNY moved +0.26% in the last hour and +16.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 32.86.

Grizzly Honey (GHNY) Market Information

$ 39.38K
$ 39.38K$ 39.38K

$ 32.86
$ 32.86$ 32.86

$ 39.38K
$ 39.38K$ 39.38K

1.93M
1.93M 1.93M

2,324,954.100628508
2,324,954.100628508 2,324,954.100628508

The current Market Cap of Grizzly Honey is $ 39.38K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 32.86. The circulating supply of GHNY is 1.93M, with a total supply of 2324954.100628508. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 39.38K.

Grizzly Honey Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01943765
$ 0.01943765$ 0.01943765
24H Low
$ 0.02050504
$ 0.02050504$ 0.02050504
24H High

$ 0.01943765
$ 0.01943765$ 0.01943765

$ 0.02050504
$ 0.02050504$ 0.02050504

$ 91.71
$ 91.71$ 91.71

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.26%

+1.94%

+16.26%

+16.26%

Price Prediction for Grizzly Honey

Grizzly Honey (GHNY) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of GHNY in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Grizzly Honey (GHNY) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Grizzly Honey could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Grizzly Honey will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for GHNY price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Grizzly Honey Price Prediction.

What is Grizzly Honey (GHNY)

Grizzly.fi is a Liquidity Aggregator on the Binance Smart Chain. It launched on the 8th of August 2022. Its goal is to make DeFi accessible for everyone and to generate a predictable income on its users crypto assets.

The Grizzly Honey token does not have a maximum supply and is minted only when users are using Grizzly.fi. This way it ensures to have a sustainable inflation while making sure to be able to always reward its users. Grizzly.fi aims to be the hub of Liquidity Mining and continually adds new strategies to generate yields.

On Grizzly.fi, users don't have to compound manually because Grizzly.fi comes with an auto-compounding feature.

The smart contracts have been audited by four different companies for its initial release.

The Grizzly Honey Token is the revenue sharing token of Grizzly.fi. Every time the smart contracts auto-compounds for its users, 50% of the auto-compounded amount gets distributed amongst GHNY stakers. The 50%, which were not auto-compounded, get compensated by GHNY tokens.

For long-term believers in the project there is the Grizzly Farming Strategy. In the Grizzly Strategy all of the rewards are used to buy-back GHNY tokens, which are then automatically staked.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Grizzly Honey (GHNY) Resource

Official Website

Category :

BNB Chain Ecosystem

About Grizzly Honey

What is Grizzly Honey about?

Grizzly.fi is a Liquidity Aggregator on the Binance Smart Chain, launched on August 8, 2022. Its goal is to make DeFi accessible for everyone and generate a predictable income on its users' crypto assets.

What makes Grizzly Honey unique?

The Grizzly Honey token has no maximum supply and is minted only when users utilize Grizzly.fi, ensuring sustainable inflation while rewarding users. Grizzly.fi aims to be the hub of Liquidity Mining, continually adding new strategies to generate yields, and features an auto-compounding feature, eliminating the need for manual compounding.

What's the history of Grizzly Honey?

Grizzly.fi launched on August 8, 2022, with its smart contracts audited by four different companies for its initial release.

What can Grizzly Honey be used for?

The Grizzly Honey Token is the revenue-sharing token of Grizzly.fi. When the smart contracts auto-compound for users, 50% of the auto-compounded amount is distributed amongst GHNY stakers. The remaining 50% is compensated with GHNY tokens. The Grizzly Farming Strategy is available for long-term believers, where all rewards are used to buy-back GHNY tokens, which are then automatically staked.

What is Grizzly Honey's current price?

Grizzly Honey trades at ₦27.7548116843141724272000, reflecting a price movement of 1.94% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of GHNY?

With a market cap of ₦53478423.77318221432000, GHNY is ranked #6596 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Grizzly Honey generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of GHNY?

There are 1932114.111770805 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Grizzly Honey fluctuated between ₦26.3971884470097074120000 and ₦27.8467512787539610432000, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Grizzly Honey compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦124546.2364264846968000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence GHNY?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the BNB Chain Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does GHNY behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Grizzly Honey

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:15:50 (UTC+8)

Grizzly Honey (GHNY) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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