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The live Griffain New Hedge Fund price today is 0 USD.CITADAIL market cap is 41,874 USD. Track real-time CITADAIL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Griffain New Hedge Fund price today is 0 USD.CITADAIL market cap is 41,874 USD. Track real-time CITADAIL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Griffain New Hedge Fund Logo

Griffain New Hedge Fund Price (CITADAIL)

Unlisted

1 CITADAIL to USD Live Price:

$0.00004188
$0.00004188$0.00004188
+3.07%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Griffain New Hedge Fund (CITADAIL) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:15:12 (UTC+8)

Griffain New Hedge Fund Price Today

The live Griffain New Hedge Fund (CITADAIL) price today is $ 0, with a 3.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current CITADAIL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CITADAIL.

Griffain New Hedge Fund currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 41,874, with a circulating supply of 1.00B CITADAIL. During the last 24 hours, CITADAIL traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04870041, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CITADAIL moved -1.35% in the last hour and +31.70% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Griffain New Hedge Fund (CITADAIL) Market Information

$ 41.87K
$ 41.87K$ 41.87K

--
----

$ 41.87K
$ 41.87K$ 41.87K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Griffain New Hedge Fund is $ 41.87K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CITADAIL is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 41.87K.

Griffain New Hedge Fund Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.04870041
$ 0.04870041$ 0.04870041

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-1.35%

+3.03%

+31.70%

+31.70%

Price Prediction for Griffain New Hedge Fund

Griffain New Hedge Fund (CITADAIL) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of CITADAIL in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Griffain New Hedge Fund (CITADAIL) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Griffain New Hedge Fund could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Griffain New Hedge Fund will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for CITADAIL price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Griffain New Hedge Fund Price Prediction.

What is Griffain New Hedge Fund (CITADAIL)

Citadail is an autonomous, AI-driven hedge fund operating as a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) on the blockchain. Powered by Griffain AI, it aims to generate profits for investors through intelligent and automated trading strategies, focusing on sustainable growth without harming foundational businesses. The $CITADAIL coin serves as the utility token for funding the DAO, enabling collective investment and increased trading leverage.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Griffain New Hedge Fund (CITADAIL) Resource

Official Website

Category :

MemePump.fun EcosystemSolana Ecosystem

About Griffain New Hedge Fund

What is Griffain New Hedge Fund about?

Citadail is an autonomous, AI-driven hedge fund operating as a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) on the blockchain. It aims to generate profits for investors through intelligent and automated trading strategies, focusing on sustainable growth without harming foundational businesses.

What makes Griffain New Hedge Fund unique?

Griffain New Hedge Fund is unique because it is powered by Griffain AI, which enables advanced, automated trading strategies. Additionally, the $CITADAIL coin serves as the utility token for funding the DAO, allowing for collective investment and increased trading leverage.

What can Griffain New Hedge Fund be used for?

Griffain New Hedge Fund can be used for generating profits through intelligent and automated trading strategies, focusing on sustainable growth without harming foundational businesses. The $CITADAIL coin enables collective investment and increased trading leverage.

How much is Griffain New Hedge Fund worth right now?

Griffain New Hedge Fund is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of 3.02% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is CITADAIL going up or down today?

CITADAIL has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem ecosystem.

How popular is Griffain New Hedge Fund today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling CITADAIL.

What makes Griffain New Hedge Fund different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, CITADAIL offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much CITADAIL exists in the market?

There are 1000000000.0 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Griffain New Hedge Fund's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦66.1373108486178125928000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Griffain New Hedge Fund

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:15:12 (UTC+8)

Griffain New Hedge Fund (CITADAIL) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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