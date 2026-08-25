What is Griffain New Hedge Fund about?

Citadail is an autonomous, AI-driven hedge fund operating as a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) on the blockchain. It aims to generate profits for investors through intelligent and automated trading strategies, focusing on sustainable growth without harming foundational businesses.

What makes Griffain New Hedge Fund unique?

Griffain New Hedge Fund is unique because it is powered by Griffain AI, which enables advanced, automated trading strategies. Additionally, the $CITADAIL coin serves as the utility token for funding the DAO, allowing for collective investment and increased trading leverage.

What can Griffain New Hedge Fund be used for?

Griffain New Hedge Fund can be used for generating profits through intelligent and automated trading strategies, focusing on sustainable growth without harming foundational businesses. The $CITADAIL coin enables collective investment and increased trading leverage.

How much is Griffain New Hedge Fund worth right now?

Griffain New Hedge Fund is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of 3.02% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is CITADAIL going up or down today?

CITADAIL has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem ecosystem.

How popular is Griffain New Hedge Fund today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling CITADAIL.

What makes Griffain New Hedge Fund different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, CITADAIL offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much CITADAIL exists in the market?

There are 1000000000.0 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Griffain New Hedge Fund's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦66.1373108486178125928000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.