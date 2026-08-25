GRELF Price (GRELF)
The live GRELF (GRELF) price today is $ 0.089014, with a 2.53% change over the past 24 hours. The current GRELF to USD conversion rate is $ 0.089014 per GRELF.
GRELF currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 593,613, with a circulating supply of 6.67M GRELF. During the last 24 hours, GRELF traded between $ 0.085933 (low) and $ 0.092019 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.74, while the all-time low was $ 0.02003827.
In short-term performance, GRELF moved -0.96% in the last hour and +24.88% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 123.31.
The current Market Cap of GRELF is $ 593.61K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 123.31. The circulating supply of GRELF is 6.67M, with a total supply of 6666666.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 593.61K.
-0.96%
+2.53%
+24.88%
+24.88%
In 2040, the price of GRELF could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
GRELF is a meme coin currently available on the Hedera and Avalanche networks. GRELF is based around a weird and conventionally unappealing character, named Gerbert the Grelf, who lives under a stump in an enchanted forest. Gerbert the Grelf was originally created on Hedera as a spokesman for the CREETS NFT project. He was then expanded to be the center focus of the GRELF meme coin because the founder, WarlockNKey, thought having a bald, ugly, weirdo as a mascot would be funny. The GRELF project is not about utility; it is about humor, entertainment, and showcasing the wonderful in the weird.
GRELF launched on Hedera mainnet on August 30th, 2022 with a total fixed supply of 6.6 million GRELF tokens (6,666,666.) No keys were created for the project so the amount of supply cannot be increased, decreased, or altered.
The founder of GRELF is WarlockNKey. He is doxxed and prioritizes transparency in the operation of his various projects and initiatives. WarlockNKey started his career in Web3 on Hedera in November of 2021 with founding of the CREETS NFT project and he is known for his humor, improvisational nature, and community involvement.
GRELF is currently available for purchase via Hedera's SaucerSwap and Avalanche's Pangolin exchanges.
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What is GRELF about?
GRELF is a meme coin available on the Hedera and Avalanche networks. It centers around Gerbert the Grelf, a unique character living under a stump in an enchanted forest. Originally created as a spokesman for the CREETS NFT project, Gerbert became the mascot for GRELF because of his unconventional appearance. The project focuses on humor, entertainment, and celebrating the unusual, rather than utility.
What makes GRELF unique?
GRELF's uniqueness lies in its humorous and unconventional approach. It features a bald, ugly, and weird mascot, Gerbert the Grelf, which sets it apart from other projects. The project emphasizes entertainment and embracing the weird, making it distinct in the meme coin space.
What's the history of GRELF?
GRELF launched on Hedera mainnet on August 30th, 2022, with a fixed supply of 6,666,666 tokens. The founder, WarlockNKey, started his Web3 journey in November 2021 with the CREETS NFT project. He is known for his transparency, humor, and community involvement.
What's next for GRELF?
GRELF is currently available for purchase on SaucerSwap (Hedera) and Pangolin (Avalanche) exchanges. The project continues to focus on humor and community engagement, with no plans for utility beyond entertainment.
What can GRELF be used for?
GRELF is primarily used for its entertainment value and as a humorous meme coin. It does not have utility beyond its role as a unique and unconventional digital asset.
What is the current price of GRELF?
Trading at ₦120.88494917966534512000, GRELF has shown a price movement of 2.52% over the last 24 hours.
How does token supply impact GRELF's valuation?
Supply plays a major role: with 6666666.0 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.
What is the market cap of GRELF?
Its market capitalization is ₦806152710.10614829704000, ranking #3366 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.
What's the 24h trading activity?
GRELF recorded ₦-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.
What is the 24h price range?
It has moved between ₦116.70081490390480264000 and ₦124.96587209386866552000, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.
How does GRELF fit within the Avalanche Ecosystem,Hedera Ecosystem,Made in USA category?
As a Avalanche Ecosystem,Hedera Ecosystem,Made in USA token, GRELF competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.
What long-term tokenomics trends matter?
Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.
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