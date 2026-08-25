GreenTrust Price (GNT)
The live GreenTrust (GNT) price today is $ 0, with a 3.29% change over the past 24 hours. The current GNT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GNT.
GreenTrust currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 160,849, with a circulating supply of 126.11T GNT. During the last 24 hours, GNT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, GNT moved -0.06% in the last hour and +28.94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of GreenTrust is $ 160.85K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GNT is 126.11T, with a total supply of 126105420000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 160.85K.
-0.06%
+3.29%
+28.94%
+28.94%
In 2040, the price of GreenTrust could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
GreenTrust Token (“GNT”) is a sustainable decentralized blockchain application that prides itself of being the first Utility Token with a carbon-neutral network. Its utility resides on its capability to allow users to reduce their individual carbon footprint by exchanging GNT for “CO2 Offset Certificates”.
The goal of GreenTrust Token is to contrast the carbon emission of the blockchain technology and promote sustainable energy use in cryptocurrencies' processes and applications. GNT believes that carbon neutrality can be reached by a commitment to measure, reduce, and finally offset carbon footprint. To measure the GNT network carbon footprint, The “GreenTrust Token model” was developed. The model dynamically links the number of GNT transactions with the equivalent CO2 emission. To reduce, and finally offset CO2 emissions, GNT team is committed to incept and accelerate initiatives along two main routes: Compensation and Reduction at the source.
GreenTrust Token hence uses blockchain to align incentives of different stakeholders, developers and businesses towards green economy goals. It is based on the BSC-BEP20 network, with the consensus mechanism Proof of Staked Authority (“PoSA”) that ensures efficiency and performance in terms of speed and cost of transactions. The simpleness of the GNT contract, and the 0% fees policy, help in this sense, allowing users to transact GNT with a smooth IN/OUT process. The GNT smart contract was audited and verified by TechRate Audit company , passing all the checking status and without reporting security issues.
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What is GreenTrust about?
GreenTrust Token (“GNT”) is a sustainable decentralized blockchain application that prides itself on being the first Utility Token with a carbon-neutral network. Its utility resides on its capability to allow users to reduce their individual carbon footprint by exchanging GNT for “CO2 Offset Certificates”. The goal of GreenTrust Token is to contrast the carbon emission of the blockchain technology and promote sustainable energy use in cryptocurrencies' processes and applications. GNT believes that carbon neutrality can be reached by a commitment to measure, reduce, and finally offset carbon footprint.
What makes GreenTrust unique?
GreenTrust Token uses blockchain to align incentives of different stakeholders, developers, and businesses towards green economy goals. It is based on the BSC-BEP20 network, with the consensus mechanism Proof of Staked Authority (“PoSA”) that ensures efficiency and performance in terms of speed and cost of transactions. The simplicity of the GNT contract, and the 0% fees policy, help in this sense, allowing users to transact GNT with a smooth IN/OUT process. The GNT smart contract was audited and verified by TechRate Audit company, passing all the checking status and without reporting security issues.
What's the history of GreenTrust?
To measure the GNT network carbon footprint, The “GreenTrust Token model” was developed. The model dynamically links the number of GNT transactions with the equivalent CO2 emission.
What's next for GreenTrust?
To reduce, and finally offset CO2 emissions, GNT team is committed to incept and accelerate initiatives along two main routes: Compensation and Reduction at the source.
What is the live trading price of GreenTrust today?
The current trading price of GreenTrust stands at ₦, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.
How much trading activity is happening for GNT?
GNT recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₦--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.
What is today's price performance for GreenTrust?
In the last 24 hours, GreenTrust has seen a price movement of 3.29%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.
What pricing range has GreenTrust traded in today?
Within the past day, GreenTrust fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.
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