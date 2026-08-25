Greenland Shark Price Today

The live Greenland Shark (SHARK) price today is $ 0, with a 1.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHARK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SHARK.

Greenland Shark currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 14,685.13, with a circulating supply of 998.17M SHARK. During the last 24 hours, SHARK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00552566, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SHARK moved -1.35% in the last hour and +16.24% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Greenland Shark (SHARK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 14.69K$ 14.69K $ 14.69K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 14.69K$ 14.69K $ 14.69K Circulation Supply 998.17M 998.17M 998.17M Total Supply 998,171,909.496927 998,171,909.496927 998,171,909.496927

The current Market Cap of Greenland Shark is $ 14.69K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SHARK is 998.17M, with a total supply of 998171909.496927. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.69K.