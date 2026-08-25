Green Shiba Inu Price Today

The live Green Shiba Inu (GINUX) price today is $ 0, with a 2.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current GINUX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GINUX.

Green Shiba Inu currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 132,174, with a circulating supply of 5.15T GINUX. During the last 24 hours, GINUX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.324796, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GINUX moved -0.58% in the last hour and +18.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Green Shiba Inu (GINUX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 132.17K$ 132.17K $ 132.17K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 132.23K$ 132.23K $ 132.23K Circulation Supply 5.15T 5.15T 5.15T Total Supply 5,150,876,428,879.72 5,150,876,428,879.72 5,150,876,428,879.72

The current Market Cap of Green Shiba Inu is $ 132.17K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GINUX is 5.15T, with a total supply of 5150876428879.72. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 132.23K.