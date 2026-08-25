What is GraphLinq Wrapped ETH about?

WETH is the wrapped version of ETH on the GraphLinq Chain. This token is utilized for all financial transactions on the protocol and to fulfill community needs. It can be used on the GraphLinq Hub, the DeFi core product of the GLQ Chain, which features its own decentralized exchange (DEX). Additionally, GLQ is required to pay transaction gas fees, which are very low.

What makes GraphLinq Wrapped ETH unique?

The GraphLinq Hub offers features that appeal to experienced traders and newcomers, making their experience smoother, easier, and more rewarding.

What can GraphLinq Wrapped ETH be used for?

What features await you in GraphLinq Hub?

Supplying Liquidity and Earning LP Trading Fees: As a cornerstone of DeFi, liquidity provision is central to GraphLinq Hub's functionality. Users can become liquidity providers (LPs) through its robust liquidity pool ecosystem. By supplying liquidity, you enhance market efficiency, earn trading fees as a reward, and support a liquid ecosystem on the GraphLinq Chain.

Swapping ERC20/GraphLinq Chain Tokens: Smooth token swaps are crucial for seamless transactions. GraphLinq Hub aims to provide a streamlined solution for swapping ERC20 and GraphLinq Chain tokens.

Earning Yields Through Farming Pools: Farming pools on GraphLinq Hub allow you to earn yields by staking your tokens. This is an excellent way to maximize your ROI and benefit from the potential growth of the GraphLinq ecosystem.

What is the live price of GraphLinq Wrapped ETH?

GraphLinq Wrapped ETH is trading at ₦3386188.2269424243544000, showing a price movement of 0.0% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is WETH today?

The price volatility of WETH within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for GraphLinq Wrapped ETH?

The token fluctuated between ₦3345392.5782427013112000 (low) and ₦3434846.9517397305008000 (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has WETH generated?

In the last 24 hours, WETH accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦6723785.6312990933664000, and the all-time low is ₦1938567.3984485237176000. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for GraphLinq Wrapped ETH?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does WETH compare to other Crypto-Backed Tokens,Wrapped-Tokens,GraphLinq Ecosystem tokens?

Within the Crypto-Backed Tokens,Wrapped-Tokens,GraphLinq Ecosystem category, WETH shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.