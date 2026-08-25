GraphAI Price Today

The live GraphAI (GAI) price today is $ 0.00450953, with a 8.33% change over the past 24 hours. The current GAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00450953 per GAI.

GraphAI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 193,525, with a circulating supply of 43.08M GAI. During the last 24 hours, GAI traded between $ 0.00434292 (low) and $ 0.00531569 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.857598, while the all-time low was $ 0.00255654.

In short-term performance, GAI moved -0.05% in the last hour and +30.51% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 12.00K.

GraphAI (GAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 193.53K$ 193.53K $ 193.53K Volume (24H) $ 12.00K$ 12.00K $ 12.00K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 449.27K$ 449.27K $ 449.27K Circulation Supply 43.08M 43.08M 43.08M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of GraphAI is $ 193.53K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 12.00K. The circulating supply of GAI is 43.08M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 449.27K.