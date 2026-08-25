Grape Protocol Price Today

The live Grape Protocol (GRAPE) price today is $ 0, with a 0.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current GRAPE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GRAPE.

Grape Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 84,466, with a circulating supply of 999.62M GRAPE. During the last 24 hours, GRAPE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.347143, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GRAPE moved -- in the last hour and +23.54% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Grape Protocol (GRAPE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 84.47K$ 84.47K $ 84.47K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 84.47K$ 84.47K $ 84.47K Circulation Supply 999.62M 999.62M 999.62M Total Supply 999,615,936.112484 999,615,936.112484 999,615,936.112484

The current Market Cap of Grape Protocol is $ 84.47K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GRAPE is 999.62M, with a total supply of 999615936.112484. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 84.47K.